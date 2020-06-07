Advertisement

Trump orders National Guard to leave US capital

Demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.
Demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he’s given the order for National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation’s capital, saying everything now is “under perfect control.”

The District of Columbia government requested some Guard forces last week to assist law enforcement with managing protests after the death of George Floyd. But Trump ordered thousands more troops and federal law enforcement to the city to “dominate” the streets after some instances of looting and violence.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser last week called on Trump to withdraw National Guard troops that some states sent to the city.

Trump tweeted Sunday that “They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed.” He also ordered more than 1,000 active duty troops to be flown to the D.C.-area in reserve, but they have begun returning to their home bases after days of peaceful protests.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa football players share stories about mistreatment and bullying

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa football program is known for "hard work", but recently, several former players, many of them African-American, have shared stories about mistreatment and bullying in the program.

News

Lake MacBride State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Area beaches and parks are a busy place as warmer temperatures continue in eastern Iowa.

News

Hiawatha basketball tournament

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Junior Nationals held a jamboree earlier today at the Iowa Sports Center in Hiawatha.

News

Giving back to the Epilepsy Foundation

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Iowa City teen wants other students to know they are not alone if they struggle with seizures.