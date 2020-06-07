Total deaths from COVID-19 now exceed 600, lower number of cases reported Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of fatalities from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has passed 600 in the state of Iowa, according to public health officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said on Sunday that four more deaths from COVID-19 had been reported to the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 602. One death was reported in Black Hawk County, one in Clarke County, one in Linn County, and one in Polk County.

173 more cases of the disease were reported to the state from private and public labs, bringing the total to 21,611. 12,767 people are considered recovered, an increase of 90 since Saturday morning.

269 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a net decrease of 19. 86 of those patients are in intensive care units, a decrease of six. 54 are currently on ventilators.

2,804 total tests were reported from those labs in the last 24 hours, making for a positive rate of 6.2% during that reporting period. A total of 187,356 tests have been reported to state officials.

