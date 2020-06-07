Advertisement

Smoky fire prompts evacuations in rural Northern California

A deer flees flames as the Quail Fire burns near Winters, Calif., on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WINTERS, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 rural homes and prompted evacuations in Northern California.

The fast-growing blaze burned about 2 square miles of dry brush near the town of Winters. Gusts sent smoke about 30 miles east into downtown Sacramento. The fire began around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and was just 10% contained by morning.

Evacuations were ordered for about 100 threatened homes just southwest of Winters, a rural town in Yolo County with about 6,600 residents. The cause was under investigation.

