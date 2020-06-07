Show You Care Spotlight: Walk to End Epilepsy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Studies show 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime. An Iowa City teen wants other students to know they are not alone if they struggle with seizures.

Trevor Phillips was diagnosed with epilepsy about two years ago.

“He also just stares off and doesn’t respond, those happen a bit more often, but we have the big ones under control,” Trevor’s mom, Michelle Phillips, said.

After Trevor’s first seizure, the family turned to the Epilepsy Foundation for resources. It helped greatly by providing training, school resources, and even support groups. Because of this, the family also works to give back to the foundation.

“A lot of it is about raising awareness," Michelle said. "It’s not something people are real comfortable with because seizures are scary.”

One way to raise awareness is the annual Walk to End Epilepsy. Usually, it’s held in City Park. This year it was held virtually, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Even still, Trevor raised roughly $3,000.

And his work isn’t done, Trevor also talks at some trainings and meets with lawmakers in Des Moines.

“The odds of you knowing someone with epilepsy are very high, but the odds of you knowing that the person have epilepsy are low because that person can’t speak up because of stigmas," he said.

Trevor wants more people to be comfortable talking about Epilepsy and the daily struggles, as he works with doctors to hopefully be seizure-free, one day.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.