Advertisement

Officials urge Floyd protesters to get coronavirus tests

(WCJB)
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have lifted a curfew amid protests of police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

At the same time, the officials urged that demonstrators be tested for the coronavirus. The call is similar to those made in Seattle, San Francisco and Atlanta following rallies and marches, which have raised concerns about possible spikes in infections.

New York City is preparing to enter its first phase of reopening after shutdowns due to the pandemic with between 200,000 and 400,000 people expected to head back to the workplace Monday. Meanwhile, protests of racial injustice continued around the world in places like London, Brussels and Madrid.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa football players share stories about mistreatment and bullying

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa football program is known for "hard work", but recently, several former players, many of them African-American, have shared stories about mistreatment and bullying in the program.

News

Lake MacBride State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Area beaches and parks are a busy place as warmer temperatures continue in eastern Iowa.

News

Hiawatha basketball tournament

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Junior Nationals held a jamboree earlier today at the Iowa Sports Center in Hiawatha.

News

Giving back to the Epilepsy Foundation

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Iowa City teen wants other students to know they are not alone if they struggle with seizures.