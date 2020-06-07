New tennis tournament in France aiming for younger audience

PARIS (AP) — With discussions ongoing over whether the U.S. Open or the French Open can even take place later this year, a new digitally friendly tennis tournament starts Saturday in southern France with four Top 10-ranked players involved.

Co-founder Patrick Mouratoglou hopes the Ultimate Tennis Showdown can change the way tennis is viewed by allowing a younger audience to access the raw feelings of players. The UTS features ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini.

There will be 10 players with matches every weekend for five weeks in a round robin format. Matches will be streamed live with organizers saying every sight and sound will be captured.

