New tennis tournament in France aiming for younger audience

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 file photo, Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts during his second round singles match against Tennys Sandgren of the U.S, at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. With tennis majors on hold and discussions ongoing over whether the U.S. Open or the French Open can even take place later this year, a new digitally friendly tournament starts Saturday in southern France with four Top 10-ranked players involved. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 file photo, Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts during his second round singles match against Tennys Sandgren of the U.S, at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. With tennis majors on hold and discussions ongoing over whether the U.S. Open or the French Open can even take place later this year, a new digitally friendly tournament starts Saturday in southern France with four Top 10-ranked players involved. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Published: Jun. 7, 2020
PARIS (AP) — With discussions ongoing over whether the U.S. Open or the French Open can even take place later this year, a new digitally friendly tennis tournament starts Saturday in southern France with four Top 10-ranked players involved.

Co-founder Patrick Mouratoglou hopes the Ultimate Tennis Showdown can change the way tennis is viewed by allowing a younger audience to access the raw feelings of players. The UTS features ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini.

There will be 10 players with matches every weekend for five weeks in a round robin format. Matches will be streamed live with organizers saying every sight and sound will be captured.

