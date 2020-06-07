Marine Corps orders removal of all Confederate Flags

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marine Corps ordered the removal of all Confederate flags on its bases, saying it has been “co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups”.

The order posted on social media comes during a wave of nationwide protests in calls for racial equality and justice. Those protests have triggered the removal of several confederate war monuments across the country, too.

“Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society,” the order reads. "This presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security and good order and discipline.

The order from the Marine Corps specifically bans confederate flags from clothing, bumper stickers, posters and more. There is an exemption for specific circumstances, like in a museum, where it is used in a neutral or historical perspective.

Today, the Marine Corps released guidance on the removal of public displays of the Confederate battle flag. MARADMIN 331/20: https://go.usa.gov/xwK4x Posted by U.S. Marine Corps on Friday, June 5, 2020

