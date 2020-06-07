Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA SHOOTING

Illinois man ID'd as body found after Iowa police shootout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead at the scene of what they say was an ambush on police officers during a night of unrest in Davenport, Iowa, earlier this week. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the dead man as Marquis M. Tousant, of Rock Island, Illinois, which is just across the Mississippi River from Davenport. Tousant was found dead at the scene of what authorities say was an ambush on an unmarked police truck in an alley early Monday. Police say men fired several times at the truck, wounding the officer who was driving it. Another officer returned fire. Six suspects were later arrested after a high-speed chase.

CHEMICAL SPILL-IOWA

Waterloo plant to pay $80K for 2019 spill that hurt worker

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo chemical plant will pay a nearly $80,000 civil penalty to settle violations of federal Clean Air Act following a spill last year that hurt a worker there. The federal Environmental Protection Agency says Hydrite Chemical has also taken necessary steps to return its facility to compliance. In April 2019, a worker received burns from liquid sulfur that spilled as it was being unloaded from a tanker rail car. Firefighters who responded to the accident sulfur melts at about 240 degrees, and the element is liquefied when it is loaded into rail cars and then reheated for unloading.

SHOOTING DEATH-DES MOINES

Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting death last week in Des Moines. KCCI-TV reports that Dayquawne Gates was booked Friday night into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Robert Freeman. Officers found Freeman laying in a front yard last week. He later died at a hospital. Detectives said they have video and firearm-related evidence linking Gates to the killing.

CHILD DIES-PLEA

Woman sentenced to probation for overdose death of toddler

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been sentence to probation in the overdose death of a toddler who swallowed medication while riding in her car. The Waterloo Falls Courier reported that a Polk County District Court judge sentenced 39-year-old Amanda Roena Leonard–Hellum, of Waterloo, on Thursday for felony neglect of a dependent person. Authorities said Leonard-Hellum declined to seek medical attention for the 2-year-old, whom she was trying to adopt, as she was driving from Waterloo to visit her boyfriend in Des Moines in June 2019. Police were called to the boyfriend’s apartment the following morning, and the child was found dead. She was charged with child endangerment causing death, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea agreement.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

8 more COVID-19 deaths, 345 new positive cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials are reporting eight more deaths from the coronavirus in Iowa and 345 new positive cases. The Iowa Department of Public Health said the news cases bring the statewide total to 21,438 as of Saturday morning. There have now been 597 deaths. KCCI reports that 299 patients currently are hospitalized, with 102 listed in intensive care and 62 on ventilators. There were 23 patients admitted in the last 24 hours. Hospitalization data continues to show flat or downward trends since an apparent peak around May.

MEDICAID CLAIMS SETTLEMENT

Sioux Center clinic to pay $30K to settle Medicaid claims

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The operators of a Sioux Center chiropractic clinic have agreed to pay more than $30,000 to resolve allegations that they filed false Medicaid claims. Federal prosecutors for Iowa accused Sioux Center Chiropractic Wellness Center, operated by Tyler and Tiffany Armstrong, of violating the federal False Claims Act by billing Medicaid for conditions, including constipation and ear infection, for which payment is not allowed. The Sioux City Journal says the center and its operators did not admit wrongdoing as part of the $30,418 settlement. Prosecutors say the settlement agreement resolves allegations related to the treatment of Medicaid beneficiaries 7 and younger from April 2014 to July 2019.