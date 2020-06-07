Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 07.

Monday, Jun. 08 7:30 AM Des Moines City Council work session

Weblinks: http://www.dmgov.org

Contacts: Office of the City Clerk, 1 515 283 4209

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/94493164606?pwd=bTRGM1orbmFUR1drRVkySUtTY3NmZz09 See Additional Meeting Information Below

Monday, Jun. 08 5:00 PM 'Women for Trump: MOM TALK' in Iowa - 'Women for Trump: MOM TALK' in Iowa, via conference call, with special guests Republican Iowa 1st Congressional district candidate Ashley Hinson and former 'The Apprentice' contestant Tana Goertz

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com