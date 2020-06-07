IA Lottery
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
10-12-22-39-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(ten, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
9-3-5
(nine, three, five)
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
2-1-3-5
(two, one, three, five)
7-3-0-4
(seven, three, zero, four)
01-17-38-68-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(one, seventeen, thirty-eight, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million