IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:

10-12-22-39-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(ten, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

9-3-5

(nine, three, five)

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

2-1-3-5

(two, one, three, five)

7-3-0-4

(seven, three, zero, four)

01-17-38-68-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(one, seventeen, thirty-eight, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million