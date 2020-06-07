High winds, rain as tropical storm makes Louisiana landfall

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall on the Louisiana coast. The storm is, packing 50 mph winds and spinning dangerous weather as far east as northern Florida, where it spawned a tornado that uprooted trees and downed power lines.

The center of the storm moved ashore Sunday afternoon between the Mississippi River and Grand Isle. Rising waters had already swamped roads and prompted evacuations of some low-lying areas as Cristobal crawled across the Gulf of Mexico, south of New Orleans.

Residents in waterside communities outside the New Orleans levee system were urged to evacuate Sunday afternoon because of the threat of a storm surge.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.