Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave after several black former players posted on social media about what they described as systemic racism in the program.Head coach Kirk Ferentz made the announcement Saturday night, calling it “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account. Dozens of former players took to social media to detail the troubling issues they allege they saw and experienced while playing at Iowa. The 51-year-old Doyle has been Iowa’s strength and conditioning coach since 1999, when Ferentz took over the football program.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin is joining dozens of college basketball coaches in taking action on racism and diversity. The NABC announced Martin will chair a new committee designed to address issues of race and discrimination and not only within college sports. He joined several other coaches in a discussion Friday on issues that have been raised by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and social unrest that has roiled the country.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas announced late Friday it had reached a settlement with former football coach David Beaty, who had filed a lawsuit against the school alleging athletic department officials were trying to circumvent terms of his contract. The school agreed to pay $2.55 million to end all litigation and disputes.