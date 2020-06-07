Advertisement

Heat, humidity, rain, & storms in store for eastern Iowa this week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a warm and breezy evening, wind gusts could still reach around 30mph. Lows tonight drop into the upper 60s.

A southerly breeze will bring a hot and humid day for Monday. Highs near 90 degrees with heat index values in the low 90s in the afternoon and evening.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will impact eastern Iowa heading into Tuesday with the threat of heavy rainfall. Exactly where that track lines up will indicate where could see the heaviest, but areas could see 1-3″ of rainfall. Isolated higher totals are possible. Showers look to linger in part of Wednesday as well.

After that, temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s. Dry next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

