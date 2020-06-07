Hawkeye football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle responds following claims of ‘racial disparities’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle took to Twitter Sunday to address claims of ‘racial disparities’.

This comes a day after the University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced that Doyle has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation following claims of ‘racial disparities’.

In a tweet Sunday, Doyle said, “For 21 years, I have committed my life to Iowa Football and loved with all my heart, every single one of the young men I’ve gotten to work with and every minute we have spent together in the weight room, on the field and as friends and fellow Hawkeyes.”

He goes on to say, “I’ve been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me to do. There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true. I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons, and like every American citizen can do better. At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do.”

He adds he is confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and that he is trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved.

