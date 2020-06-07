Forrest Fenn’s treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Famed art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn, who hid $1 million in treasure in the Rocky Mountain wilderness a decade ago, says the chest of goods has been found.

Fenn posted clues to the treasure’s whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem that was published in his 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.” He says he hid his treasure as a way to tempt people to get into the wilderness and give them a chance to launch an old-fashioned adventure and expedition for riches.

The 89-year-old Fenn told the Santa Fe New Mexican that a treasure hunter located the chest a few days ago and sent him a photo for confirmation.

