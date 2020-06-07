Advertisement

Forrest Fenn’s treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found

FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, Forrest Fenn sits in his home in Santa Fe, N.M. Randy Bilyeu, a treasure hunter from Colorado, disappeared in early January 2016 while searching for author Fenn's $2 million cache of gold and jewels in northern New Mexico. Santa Fe Police spokesman Greg Gurule said Tuesday, July 26, 2016, that the office of the medical investigator confirmed the remains recovered along the Rio Grande are those of Bilyeu. (AP Photo/Jeri Clausing,File)
FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, Forrest Fenn sits in his home in Santa Fe, N.M.
Published: Jun. 7, 2020
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Famed art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn, who hid $1 million in treasure in the Rocky Mountain wilderness a decade ago, says the chest of goods has been found.

Fenn posted clues to the treasure’s whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem that was published in his 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.” He says he hid his treasure as a way to tempt people to get into the wilderness and give them a chance to launch an old-fashioned adventure and expedition for riches.

The 89-year-old Fenn told the Santa Fe New Mexican that a treasure hunter located the chest a few days ago and sent him a photo for confirmation.

