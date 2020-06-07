Advertisement

Des Moines Black Lives Matter submits demands to lawmakers, governor

The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.(KCRG File)
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group made an additional list of demands Saturday for lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

According to television station KCCI, The new list includes the decriminalization of cannabis, expunging the records of arrests made from protests this week, an executive order to immediately restore voting rights for felons, and an end to juvenile detention.

The group also suggested using funds from the police department and redirecting it to housing, education, health care and more.

On Friday, the Des Moines Black Lives Matter group had provided five points of demands. These demands included justice for DarQuan Jones, a black man who was assaulted on Des Moines’ south side earlier this month and was called racial slurs during the attack. They also asked for a more thorough investigation into the death of Abdi Sharif, a Des Moines 18-year-old who was found dead in the Des Moines River after being missing for months.

They asked for the firing and arrest of Thomas Garcia and Brian Foster for arresting protesters while pulling them out of their apartment building's elevator.

The Black Lives Matter group also asked for the police department to return confiscated property back to protesters.

Finally, they asked for an apology from Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert for what the group called "violent and aggressive behavior" from the department.

A group of protesters went to Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie’s home on Wednesday night with a list of demands. The list included the Polk County curfew to be lifted, felons to regain their right to vote, to release all protesters arrested during non-violent protesting, and for change in policies in the police departments. Most of these demands are already being addressed by officials.

