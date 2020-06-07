Advertisement

Democrats’ legislation would overhaul police accountability

With the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument in the distance, a man stands at the edge of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at sunrise, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Washington, the morning after massive protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
With the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument in the distance, a man stands at the edge of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at sunrise, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Washington, the morning after massive protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are coming out with legislation to overhaul police accountability.

Their package expected Monday is in response to mass protests nationwide over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans during interactions with law enforcement. The Justice in Policing Act would overhaul legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force episodes and set new standards for police training.

The Associated Press obtained a draft outline of the package. The draft document says the proposed legislation would revise the federal criminal police misconduct statute to make it easier to prosecute officers who are involved in misconduct “knowingly or with reckless disregard.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa football players share stories about mistreatment and bullying

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa football program is known for "hard work", but recently, several former players, many of them African-American, have shared stories about mistreatment and bullying in the program.

News

Hiawatha basketball tournament

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Junior Nationals held a jamboree earlier today at the Iowa Sports Center in Hiawatha.

News

Lake MacBride State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Area beaches and parks are a busy place as warmer temperatures continue in eastern Iowa.

News

Giving back to the Epilepsy Foundation

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Iowa City teen wants other students to know they are not alone if they struggle with seizures.