Cool and dry start heads toward warm, muggier finish

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow warming trend is underway, with highs reaching well above normal for the short-term.

Expect breezy southeast winds and lots of sunshine to help boost temperatures into the mid and upper 80s today, with gradually increasing humidity values as well.

Monday will be very summer-like with highs likely reaching the low 90s for most, with heat index values stretching into the mid and upper 90s at times.

Big changes are on the way for Tuesday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal still appear to be on track for the Midwest. The overall track has shifted a bit west, shifting the axis of heaviest rainfall just a little, but the overall picture still points toward 1 to 3 inches of rain for eastern Iowa. Isolated higher totals are possible.

Following the exit of that system on early Wednesday, expect cooler temperatures, closer to normal, to round out the week with lower humidity as well.

