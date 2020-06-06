Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris faces tricky situation with baseball future

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Calvin Harris has had a decorated baseball career at Western Dubuque. Over the next few weeks, he could face a tricky situation with his baseball future.

“I just kind of play it day-by-day and go with whatever happens," Harris said.

Next Wednesday and Thursday is the MLB Draft. However, several changes were made to this year’s draft because of COVID-19. Instead of the usual 40 rounds, it will only be five rounds. Teams will be able to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents, but they’ll only be able to sign for $20,000. According to several scouts, Harris is on the border of the five rounds.

“The good thing is we’re still getting some interest from teams obviously with the five rounds,” Harris said. “Just keeping some correspondence between whoever is interested is good for me.”

If the right situation doesn’t occur during the draft, Harris has signed to play college baseball at Ole Miss. On Friday, he received news from the coaches that he’d have to report to campus by the end of the month.

The draft or college baseball could have an affect on Harris’ senior season at Western Dubuque. The high school baseball season will start on June 15 after being on hold due to COVID-19. Teams just completed their first week of practice.

Harris hopes to lead the Bobcats to a state title after winning one in football this past fall.

“It’s a good launching pad to hopefully having a good season in baseball,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.