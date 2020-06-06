Warm & breezy end to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a very nice evening with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the low 60s.

Another nice day to end the weekend, but humidity levels do rise a bit. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be breezy at times. Southeast winds between 10-20mph, gusts could be up to 30-35mph.

That wind will be bringing tropical moisture allowing temperatures to jump to 90 on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will impact eastern Iowa heading into Tuesday with the threat of heavy rainfall. Exactly where that track lines up will indicate where could see the heaviest, but a couple of inches of rain are possible.

After that, temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s and we are dry until the following week.

