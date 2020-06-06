Advertisement

US outlines $4.6B plan to protect Miami from climate impacts

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2015 file photo, a woman gets a ride on a police truck navigating a flooded street in Miami Beach, Fla. The street flooding was in part caused by high tides due to the lunar cycle, according to the National Weather Service.
FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2015 file photo, a woman gets a ride on a police truck navigating a flooded street in Miami Beach, Fla. The street flooding was in part caused by high tides due to the lunar cycle, according to the National Weather Service.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) - The federal government is proposing a $4.6 billion plan to protect the low-lying Miami area from the effects of climate change, including the construction of miles of sea walls.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan Friday calling for walls to protect the area from sea level rise that could reach about 13 feet in height. The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the plan is designed to protect tens of thousands of homes and businesses from flooding.

The Corps of Engineers plans to hold online public meetings on the proposal next week.

