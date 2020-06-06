US outlines $4.6B plan to protect Miami from climate impacts

MIAMI (AP) - The federal government is proposing a $4.6 billion plan to protect the low-lying Miami area from the effects of climate change, including the construction of miles of sea walls.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan Friday calling for walls to protect the area from sea level rise that could reach about 13 feet in height. The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the plan is designed to protect tens of thousands of homes and businesses from flooding.

The Corps of Engineers plans to hold online public meetings on the proposal next week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.