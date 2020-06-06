University of Iowa enhancing safety amid protests

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is taking extra safety precautions in light of protests this week.

The University says to facilitate peaceful protests on the Pentacrest, they have taken the measures that include adding lighting to improve visibility, erecting a fence around the Old Capitol to prevent unsafe climbing, erecting a stage to provide a platform for speakers and installing barriers to prevent vehicles from driving on the grounds.

The university says they have also preserved a memorial for Breonna Taylor to honor her memory.

The university says they are committed to ensuring the safety of everyone who uses its shared space and to preventing the destruction of public property.

