Advertisement

Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf Coast

In this Sunday, May 31, 2020 photo, rain clouds hover over mountains during tropical storm Amanda in Barberena, eastern Guatemala. The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America on Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
In this Sunday, May 31, 2020 photo, rain clouds hover over mountains during tropical storm Amanda in Barberena, eastern Guatemala. The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America on Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)(Moises Castillo | AP)
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A re-energized Tropical Storm Cristobal advanced toward the U.S. Gulf Coast early Saturday, bringing with it the heavy rains that already caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Cristobal’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 50 mph early Saturday. The storm is forecast to close in on the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday night, gaining some more strength but not growing into a hurricane.

It could cause heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.