Start of May was cool, June so far has been above average

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The start of May and June were polar opposites this year. The first half of May was around 5-10 degrees below the average for temperatures, which normally sit in the upper 60s, low 70s.

Heading into the end of the May, we finally hit 80 degrees for the first time in 2020 and just a few days later hitting out first 90 degree day.

The first week of June has been a different story, coming in at around 10 degrees above the average temperature. Normal highs for the beginning of June are in the upper 70s.

The Climate Prediction Center, however, is showing that we have a higher chance of seeing below normal temperatures over the next couple of weeks. Right now, starting mid-week, we are tracking temperatures in the mid-70s, which is a few degrees below average.

