Protesters pour into DC for city’s largest demonstration yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters are streaming into the nation’s capital for what is expected to be the city’s largest demonstration yet against police brutality.

They arrived as George Floyd was being mourned in his North Carolina hometown, where hundreds of mourners lined up to squeeze into a church to pay their respects. Military vehicles and officers in fatigues closed off much of downtown Washington to traffic ahead of the planned march.

Authorities estimate that it will attract up to 200,000 people outraged by Floyd’s death 12 days ago at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Large protests also took place across the U.S. and in major cities overseas.

