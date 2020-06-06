Advertisement

Protesters close Interstate 80 in Iowa City for a second night

Protesters closed Interstate 80 at North Dubuque Street in Iowa City during a march on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Protesters closed Interstate 80 at North Dubuque Street in Iowa City during a march on Friday, June 5, 2020.((KCRG))
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second night in a row, protesters have marched onto Interstate 80 at North Dubuque Street in Iowa City forcing the closure of the interstate. The march made its way onto the interstate shortly after 8:45 p.m and stayed for more than an hour.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered at the Pentacrest in Iowa City to protest the death of George Floyd, the black man who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck. Floyd’s death has led to demonstrations and protests around the country for more than a week.

Friday night’s protest was described as peaceful. Police said tagging took place along the route of the march, including at the Old Capitol building.

This is the fifth night of protests and marches in Iowa City. On Thursday, demonstrators marched through the city and eventually made their way to the same area, forcing officials to close the interstate.

Protestors have approached I-80. They plan to get on interstate and stay there for an hour.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Friday, June 5, 2020

