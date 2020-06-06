Advertisement

Prosecutors: 2 Buffalo police officers charged with assault

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said.(Mike Desmond | Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Prosecutors say two Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester.

Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault Saturday. The two officers had been suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before near the end of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The footage shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square. Two officers push Gugino backward, and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood spills as officers walk past.

