Advertisement

Prince William reveals he’s been a crisis helpline volunteer

The Royal Family / Facebook / MGN
The Royal Family / Facebook / MGN(KALB)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William has revealed that he has been anonymously helping out on a crisis helpline during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge’s work with Shout 85258 — an around-the-clock text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation — was made public to mark Volunteers Week.

Last month, he told fellow volunteers in a video call that was shared on social media late Friday: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering."

William, who is second in line to the throne, is one of more than 2,000 volunteers who have been formally trained to help those in need.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.