Prince William reveals he’s been a crisis helpline volunteer

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William has revealed that he has been anonymously helping out on a crisis helpline during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge’s work with Shout 85258 — an around-the-clock text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation — was made public to mark Volunteers Week.

Last month The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a zoom call to thank our volunteers for the support they've given to thousands of people in crisis. The Duke revealed that he is also one of our community of 2,000 volunteers who are trained to support anyone in crisis, anytime. pic.twitter.com/A3WUGndzDx — Shout 85258 (@GiveUsAShout) June 5, 2020

Last month, he told fellow volunteers in a video call that was shared on social media late Friday: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering."

William, who is second in line to the throne, is one of more than 2,000 volunteers who have been formally trained to help those in need.

