Police arrest cyclist filmed confronting, attacking BLM supporters in Maryland

Police arrested and charged 60-year-old Anthony Brennan for allegedly confronting and attacked BLM supporters in Maryland.(Source: Maryland-National Capital Park Police/CNN)
By CNN and the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (CNN) - Police say they have in custody the cyclist who attacked supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement in Maryland.

Maryland-National Capital Park police arrested and charged Anthony Brennan III, 60, with three counts of second-degree assault.

According to police, the Brennan was filmed confronting three people posting flyers in support of the movement on Monday. Police say Brennan started to argue with a man and two young women about the flyers.

The video shows him grabbing fliers out of their hands and shouting obscenities at them. At one point, the man charges at the person filming, knocking them down.

In a statement released by his lawyers, 60-year-old Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland, said he is “sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail.”

Detectives say tips from the community led them to Brennan.

Police searched his home and he turned himself into the police on Friday.

