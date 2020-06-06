Advertisement

Nine more deaths, 345 more cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning

In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. A series of missteps at the nation's top public health agency caused a critical shortage of reliable laboratory tests for the coronavirus, hobbling the federal response as the pandemic spread across the country like wildfire, an Associated Press review found. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. A series of missteps at the nation's top public health agency caused a critical shortage of reliable laboratory tests for the coronavirus, hobbling the federal response as the pandemic spread across the country like wildfire, an Associated Press review found. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus approached 600 as of Saturday morning, according to public health officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that nine more people had died from COVID-19 since Friday morning, bringing the total to 598. Buchanan County reported its first death, along with one in Des Moines County, one in Mahaska County, one in Monroe County, one in Montgomery County, three in Polk County, and two in Wapello County.

In addition, 345 more cases of the illness were reported by state officials in the last 24 hour period, bringing the overall total to 21,438 since the pandemic began. 12,677 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 233 people.

4,742 total tests were reported from state and private labs since Friday morning, making for a positive rate of 7.3% during that reporting period. A total of 184,552 tests have been reported to state officials.

As of 10:50 a.m., hospitalization data had not yet been updated from the state for Saturday.

More information is available on the state’s coronavirus website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.