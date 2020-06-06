Nine more deaths, 345 more cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus approached 600 as of Saturday morning, according to public health officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that nine more people had died from COVID-19 since Friday morning, bringing the total to 598. Buchanan County reported its first death, along with one in Des Moines County, one in Mahaska County, one in Monroe County, one in Montgomery County, three in Polk County, and two in Wapello County.

In addition, 345 more cases of the illness were reported by state officials in the last 24 hour period, bringing the overall total to 21,438 since the pandemic began. 12,677 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 233 people.

4,742 total tests were reported from state and private labs since Friday morning, making for a positive rate of 7.3% during that reporting period. A total of 184,552 tests have been reported to state officials.

As of 10:50 a.m., hospitalization data had not yet been updated from the state for Saturday.

More information is available on the state’s coronavirus website.

