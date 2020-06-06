Advertisement

Nation’s capital prepares ahead of expected large protest

A checkpoint blocks traffic on 16th Street Northwest as people gather near the White House, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, before scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON - Military vehicles and officers in fatigues are closing off much of downtown Washington, D.C. to traffic ahead of what are expected to be the largest protests in the city yet over the killing of George Floyd.

The blocks inside the perimeter surrounding the White House were calm on Saturday morning, with joggers and cyclists taking advantage of the open streets before the daytime temperature rises.

Some people were preparing supplies for protesters, including water bottles and granola bars.

The White House has been fortified with new fencing and extra security precautions amid a week of largely peaceful protests that at times grew violent.

President Donald Trump is at the White House, with no public events on the schedule.

Video showing Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s pleas until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who were there have been charged as an accessory to the crime.

