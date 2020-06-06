Advertisement

MercyOne Dubuque opens new Cancer Center

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque opened its new cancer center on Monday.

David Tatman, the cancer center’s executive director, said the idea behind it was to get patients all their care under one same roof.

Some of the cancer care services in this new facility include oncology nurse navigation and spiritual care. Tatman said they are hoping to start clinical trials soon.

“At this point in the Dubuque area there are no clinical trials, so a patient who has been treated with conventional therapy or needs a drug that is not available outside of the clinical trial needs to go to one of the large academic campus centers,” he said. “We are rectifying that.”

The center is located in a new 40,000 square foot, two-story facility at MercyOne in Dubuque.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.