MercyOne Dubuque opens new Cancer Center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque opened its new cancer center on Monday.

David Tatman, the cancer center’s executive director, said the idea behind it was to get patients all their care under one same roof.

Some of the cancer care services in this new facility include oncology nurse navigation and spiritual care. Tatman said they are hoping to start clinical trials soon.

“At this point in the Dubuque area there are no clinical trials, so a patient who has been treated with conventional therapy or needs a drug that is not available outside of the clinical trial needs to go to one of the large academic campus centers,” he said. “We are rectifying that.”

The center is located in a new 40,000 square foot, two-story facility at MercyOne in Dubuque.

