Marchers fill Chicago streets as downtown access is limited

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of people are marching through the streets of Chicago, chanting and waving signs to protest the death of George Floyd and the police mistreatment of people of color.

The largest demonstration on Saturday kicked off from a park on the city’s near West Side where organizers urged protesters to remain peaceful before the crowd headed north. Overhead video showed the marchers filling the streets for several blocks.

City officials have kept a nightly curfew in place and shut down downtown streets after unrest last weekend included vandalism and theft.

