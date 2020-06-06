Advertisement

Marchers fill Chicago streets as downtown access is limited

A protester waves a city of Chicago flag emblazoned with the acronym BLM for Black Lives Matter, outside the Batavia, Ill., City Hall during a protest over the death of George Floyd, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Floyd, an African American, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A protester waves a city of Chicago flag emblazoned with the acronym BLM for Black Lives Matter, outside the Batavia, Ill., City Hall during a protest over the death of George Floyd, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Floyd, an African American, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of people are marching through the streets of Chicago, chanting and waving signs to protest the death of George Floyd and the police mistreatment of people of color.

The largest demonstration on Saturday kicked off from a park on the city’s near West Side where organizers urged protesters to remain peaceful before the crowd headed north. Overhead video showed the marchers filling the streets for several blocks.

City officials have kept a nightly curfew in place and shut down downtown streets after unrest last weekend included vandalism and theft.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.