Man charged with first-degree murder in Des Moines shooting

Dayquawne Gates, 21.
Dayquawne Gates, 21.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI-TV) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting death last week in Des Moines.

KCCI-TV reports that Dayquawne Gates was booked Friday night into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Robert Freeman.

Officers found Freeman laying in a front yard last week. He later died at a hospital. Detectives said they have video and firearm-related evidence linking Gates to the killing.

