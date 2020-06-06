Lower humidity makes for a pleasant start to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a warm, summer-like weekend, though we will start it off a little less humid than lately.

Early morning isolated showers and storms will fade away on Saturday, giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 70s north to mid 80s south.

Sunday is pretty similar, though with a touch more humidity and slightly warmer temperatures into the low to mid 80s area-wide.

Monday brings back that summer feel with temperatures near 90 and breezy southeast winds.

Quite a change takes place midweek, with the remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving up into the Midwest. The potential is there for very heavy rainfall, though it will depend on the storm’s track. Following that, things turn cooler and drier, with highs back in the 70s to wrap up the week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.