Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA SHOOTING

Illinois man ID'd as body found after Iowa police shootout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead at the scene of what they say was an ambush on police officers during a night of unrest in Davenport, Iowa, earlier this week. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the dead man as Marquis M. Tousant, of Rock Island, Illinois, which is just across the Mississippi River from Davenport. Tousant was found dead at the scene of what authorities say was an ambush on an unmarked police truck in an alley early Monday. Police say men fired several times at the truck, wounding the officer who was driving it. Another officer returned fire. Six suspects were later arrested after a high-speed chase.

CHEMICAL SPILL-IOWA

Waterloo plant to pay $80K for 2019 spill that hurt worker

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo chemical plant will pay a nearly $80,000 civil penalty to settle violations of federal Clean Air Act following a spill last year that hurt a worker there. The federal Environmental Protection Agency says Hydrite Chemical has also taken necessary steps to return its facility to compliance. In April 2019, a worker received burns from liquid sulfur that spilled as it was being unloaded from a tanker rail car. Firefighters who responded to the accident sulfur melts at about 240 degrees, and the element is liquefied when it is loaded into rail cars and then reheated for unloading.

MEDICAID CLAIMS SETTLEMENT

Sioux Center clinic to pay $30K to settle Medicaid claims

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The operators of a Sioux Center chiropractic clinic have agreed to pay more than $30,000 to resolve allegations that they filed false Medicaid claims. Federal prosecutors for Iowa accused Sioux Center Chiropractic Wellness Center, operated by Tyler and Tiffany Armstrong, of violating the federal False Claims Act by billing Medicaid for conditions, including constipation and ear infection, for which payment is not allowed. The Sioux City Journal says the center and its operators did not admit wrongdoing as part of the $30,418 settlement. Prosecutors say the settlement agreement resolves allegations related to the treatment of Medicaid beneficiaries 7 and younger from April 2014 to July 2019.

AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH-LAWSUIT

Court allows amusement park death lawsuit to move forward

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that the wife of a man killed in an accident at an amusement park in 2016 can proceed with a federal lawsuit and that the park’s insurance company may have to pay damages. The court ruled Friday that the insurance company for Adventureland Park in Altoona must provide a defense for the operator of a water ride. The lawsuit accuses Adventureland employee Stuart Glen of negligence that led to the death of his co-worker Stephen Booher. Gladys Booher, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is seeking damages including loss of earnings, physical and mental pain and suffering, burial expenses and punitive damages.

RESCUED KAYAKERS

Capsized Iowa kayakers found

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — Two kayakers who capsized and were swept away in the Upper Iowa River have been found. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the kayakers were found uninjured Thursday. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says the 53-year-old man and 43-year-old woman from Ames were kayaking near Bluffton when they capsized and were separated in the fast-moving waters. The man made it to shore and got help from a nearby resident. But the woman went missing. The Decorah Fire Department used a drone to find the woman. She had been stranded on the bank of the river.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

Mayor 'not OK' with use of tear gas on Iowa City protesters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police officers fired several tear gas canisters and flash grenades late Wednesday to disperse protesters in Iowa City who were advancing toward Interstate 80. Hundreds of protesters were met by a line of Iowa State Patrol and Iowa City police officers on Dubuque Street blocking their path to the busy highway. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that a speaker identifying himself as a patrol officer ordered the crowd to disperse and warned that the failure to do so would result in the deployment of chemical munitions. The newspaper says that officers fired tear gas canisters when the crowd continued marching north. In the following minutes, the crowd backed up, attempted to rally and again march forward, but eventually were forced back.