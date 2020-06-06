Keeping food safety in mind when eating outdoors

People love to spend time outside in the summer months eating a delicious meal, but there are things to keep in mind so your food is safe while outdoors. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has those tips.

If you’re planning a barbecue this summer, you’ll likely be dining outside. Keep your family safe this summer by following the USDA’s four simple safety steps: clean, separate, cook and chill.

Clean – wash your hands, utensils and surfaces frequently to stop the spread of germs.

Separate – Keep raw meat below ready to eat foods in the refrigerator and always use separate cutting boards and utensils.

Cook – use a food thermometer and keep hot foods above 140⁰F. Always reheat leftovers in the microwave to 165⁰F

Chill – Refrigerate perishables within two hours. If it’s above 90⁰F, cut that time down to an hour – bacteria can grow even faster when it’s hot!

Caution foods:

Meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, eggs, cooked rice, cooked pasta, prepared salads (coleslaw, potato salad, rice salad), prepared fruit salads.

Mayo – usually touted as unsafe. Commercially prepared mayo has a lower pH, which helps fight bacteria. Homemade mayo is often made with unpasteurized eggs and nothing added to fight again bacteria.

Meats - tend to be very dangerous – these are often what is contaminated in salads like potato or ham salad. Be especially careful!! Pack in an ice-filled cooler. Use the “1 hour rule” if it’s over 90 degrees, or the “2 hour rule” if less than 90 degrees.

For more information on food safety, visit www.foodsafety.gov/keep/basics/. Email Whitney with questions here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.