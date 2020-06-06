Thousands march in Cedar Rapids, police announce policy shift

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crowd estimated at least 2,000 demonstrators gathered at Cedar Rapids’ Greene Square to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd more than a week ago in Minneapolis. Video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck in the minutes leading up to this death, the officer involved has been charged with murder.

During the rally, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman announced a shift in department policy: he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

“This change in our policy is just the start and I’m committing to continue to have these conversations to enhance change so we never have another senseless loss of life like the murder of George Floyd,” Chief Jerman told the crowd.

“What do you think of me today?” asked one of the speakers, Anthony Arrington. “Do you think differently of me? Am I different today than I am in the boardroom?”

People gave passionate speeches, marched through the downtown area, and blocked 1st Avenue for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s the same amount of time an officer held George Floyd on the ground with his knee pressing into his neck.

“There’s no humanity,” said Lamar Powells of Cedar Rapids. “We’re all humans at the end of the day. You just can’t have humanity and kneel on someone’s neck till they die.”

Emotions in protestors were running high but they said ending racism can’t be done alone.

“You have to understand America has criminalized dark skin and this whole movement is saying we’re getting rid of it,” said Toni Trash of Cedar Rapids. “If we come together and we march it’s not because we want to cause problems it’s just because we want to be heard.”

Coming together is exactly what Saturday’s protest did.

“We just need to be able to come together with all the diversity,” said Elan Rasmussen of Ely. “It doesn’t matter what color, what race, or what gender you are. We need to unite together to have that justice for everyone”

To send a message that racism is unacceptable and change is needed.

“People can come together and love each other and support each other,” said Aloni Ikiza of Cedar Rapids. “I think that’s the main thing people coming together and celebrating life itself” "

We just want justice for Brianna Taylor for George Floyd and all the black men and women that have died by the hands of Police and white supremacists that basically act like that police,” said Powells.

Organizers said by keeping this event peaceful it’s going to allow them to hold events of the same size in the future.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart and Supervisor Stacey Walker were among the civic and community leaders to speak to the crowd.

