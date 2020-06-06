Hundreds attend police brutality protest, candlelight vigil in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Several hundred people turned out for a candlelight vigil and protest against police brutality in Dubuque Friday night.

Demonstrators gathered at Comiskey Park where several people spoke before protestors marched to the Bee Branch public area for a candlelight vigil. Several city leaders, including Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol, participated in the rally and march.

During the vigil, several black balloons were released as protestors chanted the names of victims of police brutality.

Police said Friday’s protest was peaceful.

