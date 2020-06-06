Hot start for IndyCar season at Texas that is usual midpoint

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — IndyCar drivers are finally back on the track for what usually would be the midpoint of their season.

The open-wheel series is having an all-in-one-day event at Texas Motor Speedway to open its season nearly three months later than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic. The heat index was around 100 degrees during a two-hour practice session.

Qualifying was set for later in the day before the 200-lap race on the 1 1/2-mile oval that night. The massive grandstands can hold more than 100,000 fans. But the were empty since no spectators are allowed. Texas was supposed to be the ninth of 17 races on the schedule.

