Hot start for IndyCar season at Texas that is usual midpoint

Team members make final adjustments to the car as Rinus Veekay sits in the cockpit waiting during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — IndyCar drivers are finally back on the track for what usually would be the midpoint of their season.

The open-wheel series is having an all-in-one-day event at Texas Motor Speedway to open its season nearly three months later than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic. The heat index was around 100 degrees during a two-hour practice session.

Qualifying was set for later in the day before the 200-lap race on the 1 1/2-mile oval that night. The massive grandstands can hold more than 100,000 fans. But the were empty since no spectators are allowed. Texas was supposed to be the ninth of 17 races on the schedule.

