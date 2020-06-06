Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin is joining dozens of college basketball coaches in taking action on racism and diversity. The NABC announced Thursday Martin would chair a new committee designed to address issues of race and discrimination and not only within college sports. He joined several other coaches in a discussion Friday on issues that have been raised by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and social unrest that has roiled the country.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas announced late Friday it had reached a settlement with former football coach David Beaty, who had filed a lawsuit against the school alleging athletic department officials were trying to circumvent terms of his contract. The school agreed to pay $2.55 million to end all litigation and disputes.