Hawkeye football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle put on administrative leave follow claims of ‘racial disparities’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Saturday evening that football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation following claims of ‘racial disparties’ by former Hawkeye players.

This comes less than 24 hours after former Hawkeye center – and current Chicago Bears offensive lineman – James Daniels posted to Twitter Friday saying, “There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long."

There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long. — James Daniels (@jamsdans) June 6, 2020

Doyle joined Iowa’s football program for Ferentz’s first year as head coach, in 1999. USA TODAY reported, last year, that Doyle’s $800,000 salary made him the nation’s highest-paid strength and conditioning coach in college football.

Ferentz released a video announcing the decision to put Doyle on leave calling it a “defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye football program”

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

Following Daniels tweet, other former Hawkeye players shared their experiences. Among those is Toren Young, a former Hawkeye running back, who said, “If you are a black player you quickly learn to conform to white culture (when in the building) at Iowa and if you don’t. You won’t make it very long”.

Several of the tweets single out coach Chris Doyle.

Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it.



However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff. https://t.co/MuSRAfABbq — Faith Ekakitie (@Faith_Joseph) June 5, 2020

“I am saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players,” Ferentz said in a statement. “While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now. As I said earlier this week, the best way to affect change is by listening. I have started reached out to them on an individual basis to hear their stories first hand.”

Ferentz added, “Making change that matters involves an open dialogue and possible some tough conversations. I am glad to have the opportunity to do just that. As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear.”

“As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear.” pic.twitter.com/wqg2ZoX8pk — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

