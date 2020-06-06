Government job losses are piling up, and it could get worse
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Federal, state and local governments have shed over 1.5 million jobs since March as they begin to deal with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
It could get worse in a sector that’s usually a stable part of the U.S. economy. Governments are trying to balance their budgets for a fiscal year that starts July 1 but expect tax revenue to be down by 20% or more in many places.
That means temporary cuts to get through the next month could become permanent and affect everything from schools to trash pickup.
There’s a push on for $1 trillion in additional aid from Congress.
