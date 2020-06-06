Advertisement

Facebook removes nearly 200 accounts tied to hate groups

FILE - In this file photo dated March 29, 2018, the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. The British Parliament’s media committee seized confidential Facebook documents from a developer and on Wednesday Dec. 5, 2018, has released a cache of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, FILE)(GRAYDC)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
(AP) - Facebook says it has removed nearly 200 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups planning to rally members to show up at protests over police killings of black people, in some cases with weapons.

The Facebook and Instagram users were associated with the Proud Boys and American Guard, two racist groups already banned on Facebook. Facebook officials said Friday the platform was already planning to remove the accounts for violating its ban on hate groups but decided to act when the groups attempted to exploit the protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

