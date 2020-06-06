Coronavirus disrupts global fight to save endangered species

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is hampering the ability of scientists to protect threatened species and habitats, from South American rainforests to African savannahs.

In Brazil, scientists monitoring the devastating impacts of yellow fever on endangered golden lion tamarins are unable to work in closed forest reserves. In Guatemala, indigenous communities that monitor rainforests are struggling with one of the worst fire seasons in three decades — fires deliberately set to clear land for illegal cattle ranching — as government resources are diverted to pandemic relief efforts.

And in Madagascar, a three-decade-old program to protect lemurs, supported largely by tourism, is expecting no revenue through the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.