Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmer’s Market returns for season

By Jordee Kalk
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmer’s Market of the year took place Saturday morning. But instead of walking several blocks to browse through vendors, people had to be a bit more organized.

People needed to purchase online orders by Thursday night. After that, the customer received an order number.

People then displayed that number, along with their last name, on a piece of paper placed in their windshield. This way vendors knew what order should go to each car.

Two people helped out at Ebert Honey. They say it was a smooth setup. They don’t expect to make as much as a regular farmer’s market but add it’s nice to be out in the community.

“Whether revenue compares when there are 20 times more people, it won’t compare,” Adam Ebert said. “But we just want to remain involved and keep the market going even though it’s challenging times.”

The next farmer’s market will be later this month, on June 20th. It will also be a drive-through market.

They’ll decide what to do about the other schedule markets this summer at a later date.

