Annie Glenn remembered as fighter who cared about others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Mourners have praised Annie Glenn as a dogged fighter for those with speech disorders, a source of support for her astronaut husband and a hero in her own right.

Son David said Saturday her “most prominent characteristic” was how she loved and cared about others.

Glenn, the widow of John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died May 19 at 100 of complications from COVID-19. She had been living in a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Glenns were married for 73 years at the time of John Glenn’s death in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.