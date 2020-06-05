Advertisement

What’s known about the ex-officers charged in George Floyd’s death

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
(CNN) - One of the officers had been on the job four days. One was on his third shift ever. And Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, was the field training officer for one of them.

Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were responding to a call about a $20 counterfeit bill on May 25 when they detained Floyd, who died while in custody.

The four officers were fired and are now facing charges in Floyd’s death.

CNN has put together descriptions of each officer’s background, what they did, and the charges they are facing. You can read it here.

This morning, the defense strategies for two of the police officers, who were charged in the death of George Floyd, are emerging following a preliminary hearing. They’re shifting the blame to Derek Chauvin.

