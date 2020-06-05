Advertisement

We will enjoy a great weekend of June weather.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get set for a nice weekend of weather. The active and very muggy air this week has moved south. This is good news for us with conditions typical of June remain with highs in the 80s. Rainfall stays away from the state until Tuesday. The rainfall is preceded by a big warmup on Monday with highs near 90 expected. Tropical moisture moves in on Tuesday bring the potential for heavy rainfall. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

