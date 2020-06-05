Waterloo plant to pay $80K for 2019 spill that hurt worker

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo chemical plant will pay a nearly $80,000 civil penalty to settle violations of the federal Clean Air Act following a spill last year that hurt a worker there.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency says Hydrite Chemical has also taken the necessary steps to return its facility to compliance.

In April 2019, a worker received burns from liquid sulfur that spilled as it was being unloaded from a tanker rail car. Firefighters who responded to the accident sulfur melts at about 240 degrees, and the element is liquefied when it is loaded into rail cars and then reheated for unloading.

